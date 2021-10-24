The trailer of writer-director Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, will be dropped tomorrow. In the meanwhile, the makers have released a new poster from the film to keep the hype up.

Advertisement

This poster features the beautiful Divya who plays John’s leading lady in the film.

Advertisement

Talking about this new Satyameva Jayate 2 poster, it sees Divya Khosla Kumar dressed in all white marching forward. One can be assured that apart from John Abraham’s heroism, we’ll also see Divya as a strong female protagonist fighting against corruption.

In a past conversation with IANS, Divya Khosla Kumar had spoken about sharing the screen with John Abraham. The actress said, “I am happy to be a part of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2‘ along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021. Besides Divya and John, the film will also star Manoj Bajpayee, Amyra Dastur and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Dons A Sensationally Hot Overlap Bikini On Her 45th Birthday, Reminds Fans Of ‘Bheege Hont Tere’ & ‘Murder’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube