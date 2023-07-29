Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally witnessed its big release yesterday. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in leading roles, the film marks the return of Karan Johar as director. Amid the box office run, Kangana Ranaut has been wondering where the ‘nepo gang’ is as they’re publishing anything against her on the media portals. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana has previously declared KJo as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ If that isn’t enough, she also indirectly accused Ranbir Kapoor of stalking her. She claims Alia Bhatt knows about it all and lives on a separate floor with her daughter Raha despite their love marriage.

In a latest Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut is busy wondering where the nepo gang is. She wrote, “Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harrass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai??”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai? (Since morning there is no baseless, negative news being reported about me, and no one has sent any fake quotes to the media. Neither any rumour is doing rounds about my project nor anyone is circulating my sexualised scenes from old films. Why so quiet? Someone should check what nepo gang is up to)”

Ranaut’s remarks come amidst the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which witnesses the reunion of celebs she mostly categorizes in the ‘nepo gang.’

