The BTS fever has been taking over the world, and now Jungkook has allegedly overtaken the Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp’s TikTok followers. The ARMys are winning big time for sure. The singer is currently enjoying the success of his debut single, SEVEN, and it surely helped in boosting his followers on social media, creating a record by dethroning Depp within 12 hours 46 minutes.

For the unversed, the ‘SEVEN’ singer is part of the popular South Korean band, which is short for Bangtan Boys and has seven members, namely V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, RM, and him. They have been ruling over the hearts of everyone with their music, and from merch to several other stuff, their popularity is boundless at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Sportskeeda, on August 2nd, Jungkook’s TikTok account surpassed four million followers surpassing the veteran and popular Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who has 3.3 million followers and held the record of the most followed account on the app. As per the report, the singer accidentally revealed his real account on August 1st as he spilt out his username as ‘Ian’. He left behind Depp within 12 hours and 46 minutes and grabbed the crown of the most followed account.

Jungkook made the mishap while sharing a video of ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon dancing to his SEVEN, but his fans caught him, and he had to change the account name to JK, his initials.

[230801 Jungkook Weverse Post] 🐰 ah… im embarrassed…heh ah… dont make fun of me the next time we see each other pic.twitter.com/zi79DwqZBz — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) August 1, 2023

[230801 Jungkook Weverse Post] 🐰 ah everyone knows my tiktok account now because i shared the tiktok link kekekekekekekeke (ah i made the nickname Ian… im embarrassed…) thats right, thats me. but im not going to use it. its for monitoring use

i quickly changed it to JK… + pic.twitter.com/miwMq8IdHn — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) August 1, 2023

As of August 4th, BTS’ Jungkook has already garnered 7 million followers, and soon he will be reaching 10 million; it all happened within a few hours that is him becoming the most followed star leaving behind Johnny Depp.

His SEVEN has allegedly earned two new Guinness World Records with his single, one for the Most Streamed Track on Spotify in a week for any male artist with 89,748,171 streams and another for his song being the Fastest Music Track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify as per a fan account on Twitter, ‘JK DAILYʲᵏ’.

[RECORD] Jungkook earned two NEW “Guinness World Records” with his single “Seven” 1️⃣ ‘Seven' — Most Streamed Track on Spotify in one week (male) with 89,748,171 streams.

2️⃣ 'Seven' — Fastest Music Track to reach 100 Million streams on Spotify (male). CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK… pic.twitter.com/uU41t00q63 — JK DAILYʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) August 2, 2023

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Cruise To Get Back With Sofia Vergara After Her Divorce? “It Has Always Eaten Him That He Dumped Her & Chose Katie” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News