Jennife Lopez is currently living the time of her life. The singer-actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday and reminded everyone that she is indeed one of the hottest actresses in their 50s. It has been almost three decades since JLo has debuted as an actress and to date she is ruling Hollywood without any doubt. Known for always being real and secure about herself, the On The Floor singer once showed how modest and calm she is when her bra became the hot topic of a talk show.

JLo entered Hollywood with the 1995 film Money Train and soon established herself as a leading actress. Apart from a successful acting career, she also launched her own album proving that she has a magical voice.

Coming back to the topic, Jennifer Lopez’s acting career was thriving in the early 2000s. She had done a number of hit films by then and worked with renowned actors and directors. In 2001, she was on a promotional spree for her film The Wedding Planner, which also starred Matthew McConaughey. For the same purpose, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno wearing a partially unbuttoned white shirt, 3/4th black pants and a visible nude lace bra.

As she graced the show she mentioned how the host often talks about her while interviewing other actors. As Leno praised the actress, he complimented her and said she “looked cute.” He then pointed at her breasts and said, “I guess that’s the look, right?” to which Jennifer Lopez replied, “To see the bra? Because that’s what you’re pointing toward.” JLo seemingly took the joke well as she kept laughing while Jay Leno said, “This is a problem guys have.” He added, “Can I just get something out of the way?” He then looked at JLo’s bra for a few seconds and said, “Now we can continue.”

Jennifer Lopez further pointed out how her bra had a “cute little bow” and further confirmed that it was a part of the look. Watch the clip here:

