Game of Thrones is one of the most-loved shows thanks to its intriguing plots, emotional dialogues, bloody action scenes, s*x quotient and much more. However, GoT fans will unanimously agree that the show’s finals seasons – seasons 7 and 8, failed to live up to the standards set by the earlier ones – and they aren’t alone. Conleth Hill, aka Lord Varys, also feels the same.

Hill played Varys – a former slave eunuch from the city of Lys who became the master of whisperers in King’s Landing. The Spider (one of his many aliases) was part of the HBO show from season 1 until season 8 when Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen had Drogon burn him alive in dragon fire for betraying her.

During a recent interaction with The Times, Conleth Hill got candid about Game Of Thrones and how he felt about the show’s final two seasons of Game of Thrones. While talking about seasons 7 and 8, the actor – who played Lord Varys in GoT since its conception, revealed he felt the change in pace brought some unfortunate changes to his character as well.

Conleth Hill told the publication, “I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all.” The Game Of Thrones actor continued, “I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it, and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that the last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

While Game of Thrones may have aired its last episode in May 2019, the show is still taken about thanks to its spinoff show House of the Dragon. This show is currently in production on its second season. Besides HOTD, numerous other spinoffs are also in the pipeline, including a Jon Snow-centric series and a show called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

What were your thoughts about the final seasons of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.

