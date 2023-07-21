Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the brilliant actors in Hindi cinema. He has struggled a lot to become one of the most successful actors today. During his struggling phase, Nawaz’s cameo performance in New York moved Irrfan Khan to tears. Scroll down to know more.

The film starred Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead and was released in 2009. In the film, Nawaz had an impactful scene that stole the show. Director Kabir Khan revealed that he only shot one take, and just that take moved everyone who was present in the room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, Kabir Khan recalled how after the release of New York, many people thought that Nawazuddin Siddiqui wasn’t an actor but rather a real-life case study because so many people approached him and asked how he met the man.

Kabir recalled how Nawazuddin’s audition gave him reason to feel good about his decision. “Ali Abbas Zafar (director) was my assistant in New York. He showed me Nawazuddin’s audition. I said to do anything, but we have to get this guy,” he recalled.

Kabir recalled the shoot day and shared that the scene we saw in the film was one take. “It’s a non-stop 3-4 minute take, and I never did another take because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying, and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later, and he said everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance,” he recalled.

In New York, Nawazuddin portrayed Zilgai, a man who was detained on suspicion following 9/11 and subjected to torture. He ultimately gets dismissed, but the experience caused harm to him. Irrfan began to cry as Kabir led him to the monitor and showed him the take. “I took Irrfan to the monitor, and I played it, and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He went and hugged Nawaz,” he shared.

Upon release of New York, the film received highly positive reviews from critics as well as awards.

Must Read: Prabhas’ Explosive Looks From Kalki 2898 AD Leaked? Neah, We Asked Ai To Reimagine The ‘Rebel Star’ As A Superhero & The Results Are Amazing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News