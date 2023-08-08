South Korean actors and singers are ruling over our hearts, and there’s no denying that. Any new update comes out about their professional or personal life, and we immediately get invested in it. Recently, popular South Korean actor Lee Min Ho made an appearance at a Thailand event and stirred up quite a controversy for gaining weight. Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, Lee Min Ho starred in popular K-dramas like The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and others and created a niche for himself where he showcased his sophisticated side and won millions of hearts.

Lee Min Ho recently made an appearance at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand. He talked about confidence and individuality and flaunted his fashion skills by wearing an all-white suit. However, what caught most people’s attention was that the actor seemed to gain weight.

Check out his clips from Twitter (now X):

I think we're dead and in heaven🫠🫠🫠🫠

He looks so fine in white omg!! #LeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/qvoVfzbaMB — α ѕ у α ℓ ı 💫 (@gamzeliminom) August 5, 2023

Uri #LeeMinHo looks absolutely stunning in these pictures!! So delicious to look at!!🥹🤤🤤😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/f5GWimEkkU — Learn Korean with Nneka (@Nekie_neka) August 6, 2023

Lee Min Ho at Merz Aesthetic Expo Thailand✨ LMH being breathtaking in white 🤍#LeeMinHo #minoz #이민호

cr SKIESBLACK pic.twitter.com/uBBrS6TMYX — L⛅ (@caramelhershey) August 6, 2023

Now, while a massive fan base went gaga over his gorgeous looks, a few pointed at his weight gain and shared their opinions. One worried fan asked, “What happened to his face? It looks different, he gained weight or is sick?”

Another one mentioned, “I think because of the white suit.”

One of the fans wrote, “It’s my first time seeing Lee Min Ho gain weight. He always takes extreme care of himself????????????? That literally looks like a man taking extreme care of himself.”

Another netizen penned, “What is wrong if he gained some weight, it is not something illegal, let Lee Min Ho live his life as he want!”

Recently, Park Seo Joon was also targeted for not wearing a headband, and now Lee Min Ho sparked debate on social media for his weight gain. What are your thoughts about it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

