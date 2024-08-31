On Thursday, Telangana government advisor Mohammad Ali Shabbir disclosed that the state’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured Sikh community leaders that the government would consider banning Emergency’s release. This development followed a meeting where 18 members of the Telangana Sikh Society led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, urged Shabbir to ban the film. They also presented a report expressing concerns that Emergency portrays Sikhs as terrorists and anti-nationals which they found offensive and potentially damaging to the community’s image.

After the meeting, Shabbir requested the Chief Minister to consider banning the movie in Telangana with a final decision to be made after consulting legal experts. Additionally the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt the film’s release arguing that it spreads misinformation and could incite communal tensions. Earlier the SGPC and Akhal Takht also called for an immediate ban accusing the film of attempting to “character assassinate” Sikhs by creating a negative narrative.

Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that while it is a political drama, it is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Ranaut is both the lead actress and director of the film which also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Shreyas will portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee while Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan. The late actor Satish Kaushik was cast as former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

Kangana Ranaut’s Work Front

Kangana was last seen in Tejas. Tejas released in the year 2023 is an action thriller movie written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in key roles.

