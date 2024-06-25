Emergency Release Date: Kangana Ranaut’s Directorial Historical Drama To Hit The Theaters On This Day

There has been a lot of anticipation for the release of Kangana Ranaut’s next directorial. The newly elected MP of Mandi has been teasing the release and the movie’s first look for a long time. The makers have finally revealed a release date, which is not far away.

Last month, the actress announced that she would postpone her upcoming movie, Emergency, due to her election campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Mandi constituency. After her victory, she is gearing up to release her highly anticipated period political drama, set for 6 September 2024.

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ is a mega-budget depiction of one of the most controversial episodes in the history of Indian democracy. At the heart of the story is one of the most sensational leaders of all time, India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films confirmed the new release date for ‘Emergency.’

Kangana said, “I am deeply inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The essence of Emergency is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy, and I am eagerly awaiting its worldwide release on 6th September 2024.”

Previously, Kangana took to her Instagram in January 2023, to share a heartfelt note on her experience. She also spoke about the struggle with the making of the film, “From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned, to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ….”.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

