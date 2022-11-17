Iron Man fans, we have good news. To mark the 60th anniversary of the character, Marvel is allegedly introducing a new comic series. We all know that it was Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark who was introduced by the MCU first. He is also one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

Sadly, at the end of the Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark passed away. However, with Marvel introducing many new projects, including two new Avengers films, the buzz is that RDJ may reprise his role once again for The Kang Dynasty.

While these are just rumours, we have some solid news for hardcore Marvel fans. 2023 will be marking 60 years of Iron Man as Tony Stark made his very first appearance as a character in Tales of Suspense #39, all the way back in 1963. To celebrate this, a new comic series will be published and its name has been inspired by Robert Downey Jr’s iconic line from the movies.

The new series will be called ‘I Am Iron Man’ with Murewa Ayodele set to write and Dotun Akande as the artist. As per FandomWire, the writers for the upcoming comic series said, “Every issue of I Am Iron Man is set in an iconic era of Iron Man, explores some deep emotional wounds of Tony Stark, is adrenaline-pumping with exciting set pieces, and is rendered in beautiful illustrations by Dotun Akande.”

“It’s the series for Iron Man fans and anyone that has ever wanted to get into Iron Man comics,” he added. Meanwhile, the legacy of Robert Downey Jr’s version of the superhero has been continued by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominique Thorne, aka Ironheart.

Recently, the actress revealed the advice she got from Robert Downey Jr himself. Dominique shared that the actor feels his legacy as Iron Man is headed in the right direction.

