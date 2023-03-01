Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once one of the most adored couples in the showbiz industry. As the couple was married from 2000 to 2005, they shared many stories together even after they parted ways. After the divorce, the actor went on to date Angelina Jolie as they were spotted together in 2004.

Angelina and Brad took around a decade to understand each other and got married in 2014. However, their marriage was not successful unlike their movie careers as they ended their marriage in 2016. The story of their divorce is also one of the most controversial in the history of the showbiz industry. However, once ex-wife, the Friends star, had something to say about his ex-husband. Read on to find out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by US Magazine, the Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston was satisfied upon learning about Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split. The sources close to the outlets revealed Aniston sees their failed marriage somewhat as ‘Karma’. The source adds, “Yeah, that’s karma for you!” said Aniston while discussing the news with her unnamed friend.

The source later went on to add that Jennifer Aniston knew that “something would happen with them eventually.” While talking about what Brad Pitt felt about Angelina Jolie, the source says, “She (Aniston) didn’t feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy.”

Even after parting ways, Jennifer Aniston has always had words of praise for her ex-husband. “Jen does wish Brad luck and the best. She feels like she’s happy, and she wants him to be happy too,” added the second source. “Jen (Aniston) does not hold on to any negativity from her marriage to Brad.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Amid Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber’s Online Spat, Latter’s Old Pro-Jelena Tweets Resurface:”I’m For Sure 100% Team Jelena”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News