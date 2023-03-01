Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood and is well known for playing the role of Black Widow in Marvel films. She is among the most influential celebrities in the world. Not just that, she is constantly featured on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list these days.

Being an influential celebrity, she is also one of the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2018 and 2019. Now it goes without saying that she is one of the richest actresses in the entertainment business. Much like rich celebrities, the 37-Years old American Actress has a massive car collection.

Interestingly, much like her MCU character Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson prefers her cars black. So let’s take a look at her car collection

Mercedes-Benz SUV GLC 250

The Jojo Rabbit actress appears to be a huge admirer of Mercedes. She is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLC 250, and photographers have frequently recorded her cruising in this opulent vehicle. Scarlett‘s GLC 250 is a pricey vehicle that is being sold between Rs 61 lakh and Rs 66.90 lakh. It has luxury interiors and gorgeous exteriors.

It can easily reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 6.8 seconds because of its remarkable performance features. It almost seems like Scarlett Johansson’s taste in vehicles mirrors that of her MCU persona.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 350

She also has a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, which is interesting. It is not surprising that Scarlett likes the GLE 350 because it looks to be the ideal blend of comfort, style, and luxury. She likes her GLE 350 so much that whenever she has the chance, she wants to clean it herself.

The Mercedes GLE 350 that the Black Widow actress owned is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that can produce roughly 255 horsepower and 273 pounds-feet of torque. A nine-speed automated transmission pair with a potent engine to provide fluid performance. The price of the car ranges from Rs. 88 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.05 Cr.

Audi Q5

By now, we know that Scarlett Johansson enjoys driving German automobiles. So, it is very obvious that the Audi Q5 will be on this list. It’s also a preferred option for many luxury automobile enthusiasts. Her Audi Q5 is a stunning all-black vehicle that can grab attention in large numbers. This five-door SUV is a powerhouse with an all-wheel-drive system. A 2-litre, 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged engine with 175 horsepower and an effective transmission system power the luxury coup. A top speed of 127 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 9.3 seconds are the results. The price of the car starts at Rs. 61.51 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 67.31 Lakh.

Maserati Quattroporte

Although though Scarlett Johansson prefers German automobiles, she also appears to own an extremely desirable Italian. She owns a Maserati Quattroporte. Two engine options are available for the Italian luxury vehicle: a 345 horsepower 3.0 litre V6 and a 523 horsepower 3.8-litre twin turbo V8. According to Hot Cars.com, Scarlett drives a somber, silver-coloured Quattroporte with a V6 engine. The price of Maserati Quattroporte starts at Rs. 1.71 Cr and goes up to Rs. 2.12 Cr, as per the Car Dekho report.

Mini Cooper JCW

A unique car in the actress’ collection is this furious little Brit. The Mini Cooper JCW is a hoot to drive around and is aptly called a go-kart for the roads. She owns one, and we bet that she will not sell it off, because of the grin that it puts on her face. The tiny inline-4 in the JCW-ed Cooper churns out 228 hp and also comes with an option to slap on a stick shift. The car comes with a price tag of Rs 47.70 Lakh, as per the Carwale report.

She also has occasion-specific vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Mercedes E-Class, and a Mercedes S-Class in addition to these (the 550). She is a tremendous enthusiast of German cars, as we already mentioned.

