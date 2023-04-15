Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018. But it remains unfortunate that fans to date have not gotten over his romance with Selena Gomez. There’s no denying that their on-and-off romance for almost 8 years left an imprint on all our hearts, which is why Selenators tend to keep revisiting their good days. Scroll below as we recall the time when the Yummy singer couldn’t stop raving as they began dating!

It’s been quite a journey for Jelena. They’ve had the best days, but they’ve also had times when it got toxic. The love was true, which is why the duo broke down during concerts while crooning songs they dedicated to each other. There were accusations of cheating on both sides. In fact, Justin had allegedly dated Hailey Baldwin while he was on a break with Sel. On the other hand, the Only Murders In The Building actress was linked with Zayn Malik and Charlie Puth amongst others.

Back in March 2011, Justin Bieber, for the first time, confessed that Selena Gomez was his girlfriend. While praising the beauty, he told People, “She’s hot. Of course, every guy likes the girl to be hot, which Selena is. But I like to mess around and pull jokes on people so I like to be around people who make me laugh and share my sense of humour. That’s Selena for sure.”

Justin Bieber, head over heels in love with Selena Gomez, continued “She is a really great person and I think she has the best smile in the world.”

Jelena, broke up, multiple times during their 8-year-long relationship. Fans were the happiest when they saw them reconciling in 2018 but that’s when they hit rock bottom. Within 2 months of their split, Justin Bieber announced his engagement with Hailey Baldwin.

As per rumours, Selena Gomez is dating Zayn Malik.

