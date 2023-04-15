Scarlett Johansson is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Labelled an s*x symbol, Johansson has been referred to as one of the world’s most attractive women by various media outlets. Often she has been linked to several actors during her career.

While the actress is currently married to stand-up comedian Colin Jost, there’s a long-running rumour once that she had s*x in an elevator with her Avengers: Infinity War castmate Benicio del Toro. The Black Widow actress later finally decided to address the rumour.

Last year, Scarlett Johansson appeared on TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast and opened up about the widespread rumour about her s*x in an elevator with Benicio del Toro. She said, “That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous. I was always thinking to myself, “That would be tough. It’s a very short period. The logistics of that seem so unappealing to me.”

“I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me,” said the two-time Oscar award nominee.

The Chateau Marmont elevator rumour reportedly originated in an Esquire interview where the 55-year-old Oscar winner acted coy. Benicio del Toro asked, “Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well. I don’t know. Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time either.”

