The Marvel Universe is one of the most popular cinematic universes in the world. With films and characters that have resonated with the audience for decades, fans always want more of the world and its inhabitants. An X-Men movie is currently in the works, and the excitement for it is high. Latest rumors suggested that actress Sadie Sink might be in the running for a key role in the film.

Even though not much is known about the upcoming superhero project, Marvel is known for introducing characters in advance films to create some buzz and excitement. A recent report alleged that Stranger Things star might be under consideration for the role of Jean Gray. There’s also news about when she might be introduced. Here’s what we know.

Is Sadie Sink Being Considered By Marvel To Play Jean Grey?

According to Jeff Sneider, a source has confirmed that Sadie Sink is the frontrunner to star as Jean Grey. He further claimed that she will join the coveted Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026 with the release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. The journalist accepted that the casting is still in the early phases, which is why things might change down the line.

But as of now, Sink is considered for the popular red-head comic book character. The critic also said that, according to his sources, Marvel might be looking for a late 2027 release window for the X-Men film. As for what we know about it? Nothing much. The director of the film has also not been announced, but reports suggest that can potentially change next year.

Sadie Sink On Wanting To Play A Superhero Role

There has been no confirmation about the reported casting of Sadie Sink, but the rumor has definitely given the fans some fodder to deliberate and discuss. Sink has previously played Max Mayfield in Stranger Things and will be reprising the role in the final season of the popular Netflix show. She has also previously shown interest in playing a superhero character.

“If the right superhero comes along, then sure. Who wouldn’t want to play a superhero?” she stated previously. Famke Janssen played the character in the previous X-Men film series. Sophie Turner has also portrayed the role. If the news of Sink’s casting turns out to be true, she’d be in for a treat.

Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars: A Star-Studded Cast Lineup

The cast lineup of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars sees a host of stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, as well as Sebastian Stan, among many others. While Doomsday is slated for a 2026 release, Secret Wars is expected in 2027.

