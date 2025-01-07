Hugh Jackman reportedly went public with his new romance, having quietly started dating Sutton Foster after his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. According to photos obtained by People Magazine, the 56-year-old actor stepped out with Foster on Monday, January 6th. The duo reportedly held hands while enjoying a date night in Los Angeles.

Earlier reports revealed that the Deadpool & Wolverine star planned on going public during his upcoming With Love concert tour, which kicks off on January 24. “They are talking about going public sometime in the next few weeks, which Hugh is both excited and nervous about,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Hugh is feeling really positive about what 2025 will be.”

A source close to Jackman also told New Idea magazine, that the decision to publicly confirm his new relationship came after weeks of soul searching.

Love is in the air! 💘 Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirm the Rumors. A new romance is blooming! 🌹 #NewBeginnings #HughAndSutton pic.twitter.com/mlDWkYh6D9 — AllStars hub 🐦 (@allstars_hub) January 7, 2025

Hugh Jackman Believes That His Love For Stutton Foster Is Real

The couple, who first worked together in The Music Man on Broadway, has kept their relationship private but has reportedly grown closer over the past few months. Jackman, who spent Christmas in Australia while Sutton remained in the US, is said to have gained clarity during the time apart and feels confident about the future they are building together.

“He has promised this year he will focus on exploring their future together,’ the source added. They have already reached an important milestone with Sutton’s adopted daughter, Emily, who now affectionately calls Jackman “Uncle Hugh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Is Reportedly Furious With His Infidelity

While Jackman and Foster’s romance has flourished out of the spotlight, Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee, is reportedly upset over being the last to know about his new relationship. Sources say she was distraught with close friends, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who allegedly stayed silent about the romance, choosing loyalty to Jackman over transparency with Deborra-Lee.

“They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh,” a source told RadarOnline. “Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know, Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn’t afraid to use it,” they shared. “Debs feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening, and they all chose to keep their mouths shut,” the source added.

Both Hugh Jackman & Stutton Foster Recently Filed For Divorce

Both Jackman and Foster have recently gone through major personal changes. Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee after nearly three decades of marriage, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the Wolverine star and his ex-wife said in a joint statement. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Despite the drama surrounding their past relationships, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seem focused on their future together, with Jackman feeling positive about what’s to come in 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did Demi Moore Ignore Kylie Jenner At The Golden Globes 2025? Daughter Tallulah Comes To Rescue After Netizens Call The Snub “Brutal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News