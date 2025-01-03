Leonardo DiCaprio, now 50, has made it clear that marriage is not on his radar, even as he enjoys a relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti.

According to a close source, the Oscar-winning actor is content with where things stand between them and doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Doesn’t See Himself Ever Getting Married

DiCaprio, known for his long list of high-profile relationships, is not interested in becoming a husband, preferring instead to live life on his own terms.

“Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes,” the insider said, per Page Six.

The pair reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, just before Ceretti finalized her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri.

Since then, they’ve been spotted together at various locations, including spending the holidays in Los Angeles and relaxing on the beaches of St. Barts. The couple even enjoyed a dinner with Ceretti’s family, further solidifying their bond.

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio share a kiss as they enjoy a Christmas holiday in St. Barts. pic.twitter.com/I1PMm5GpKn — 21 (@21metgala) December 30, 2024

The Idea of Marriage Apparently Doesn’t Resonate with Leonardo Dicaprio’s Life

While DiCaprio has had several notable relationships in the past, including with Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone, whom he split from in the summer of 2022 after a four-year relationship, his stance on marriage has remained unchanged.

For DiCaprio, the idea of settling down just doesn’t seem to fit with his lifestyle.

As for Ceretti, she was married to Milleri in January 2020, but their relationship quietly ended in the summer of 2023, following a period of separation in late 2022.

Now, with DiCaprio, it seems she’s enjoying a new chapter where marriage is likely not part of the equation.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: What Prompted Joaquin Phoenix To Demand A Last-Minute Exit From Napoleon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News