Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta Creates History By Becoming The First Indian Actor To Win At The Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has been quite historic for Indian actors and filmmakers. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Shyam Benegal‘s Manthan have been screened at the prestigious festival, and it has been a great run. Another stunning performer, Anasuya Sengupta, has created history by winning the best actor award. Here’s everything we know about the iconic win.

Kolkata-born Anasuya Sengupta took home the Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress for her role in The Shameless. The film, written and directed by Konstantin Bojanov of Bulgaria, centers on Anasuya’s character, Renuka, who kills a police officer and then escapes from a Delhi brothel. Omara Shetty also stars as Renuka’s love interest.

Anasuya became the first Indian award winner, making history with her victory. In an interview with the news portal, Anasuya recollected how she felt when she learned her movie had been selected for Cannes‘ Un Certain Regard section. Sengupta said, “I received the news when Konstantin sent me a link to the press conference announcing the official selections for Cannes. When our film’s name was announced, I jumped out of the chair ecstatically!”

Apart from Anasuya, two Indian movies from this year’s Cannes La Cinef Selection took first and third place in Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know and Bunnyhood.

Mansi Maheshwari directs Bunnyhood, while Chidananda Naik, a student at the Film and Television Institute of India, directs the Kannada short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know. She has been studying in the UK and is originally from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Anasuya Sengupta’s Other Films

In addition to serving as a production designer for movies like Sanjeev Sharma’s Saat Uchakkey (2016) and Srijit Mukherji’s Forget Me Not from the anthology Ray (2021), Anasuya previously starred in Anjan Dutta’s Madly Bangalee (2009). Omara, meanwhile, has starring roles in the 2022 film Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif.

What is The Shameless Photocall About?

It is an emotionally stirring queer love story that centers around the characters of Anasuya and Omar. The official logline of the movie reads, “In the dead of night, Renuka escapes from a Delhi brothel after stabbing a policeman to death. She takes refuge in a community of sex workers in northern India, where she meets Devika, a young girl condemned to a life of prostitution. Their bond develops into a forbidden romance. Together, they embark on a perilous journey to escape the law and forge their path to freedom.” Anasuya Sengupta plays Renuka, whereas Omara plays Devika.

It is the year for history-making and iconic gestures at the Cannes Film Festival, and our Desi stars shine brighter than ever.

