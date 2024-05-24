Cinematic Genuis Shyam Benegal’s Masterpiece Manthan, starring Naseeruddin Shah and the late Smita Patil, was screened at Cannes 2024. The restored version of the 1976 Cult movie was met with warmth and glowing reviews. The Hindi film classic found a new audience that witnessed it for the first time. Reports state that Manthan, following its successful run at the Cannes Film Festival, will be re-released in Indian theaters.

Film Heritage Foundation, Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., PVR-INOX Ltd., and Cinépolis India have teamed up to release the restored classic in 50 cities and 100 theaters throughout India on June 1 and 2, following a resounding reception at the film festival.

With its spectacular return to the limelight at the Cannes Film Festival, the restored version of Shyam Benegal’s iconic Manthan, starring the late actor Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah, will soon make a big screen comeback. Makers will rerelease The 1976 classic in theaters in June 2024.

The following cities – Ahmedabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Anand, Bengaluru, Bhatinda, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Delhi – will release the restored version. Other cities included are Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Dharwad, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamnagar, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kota, Kozhikode, Lucknow, and so on.

Last week, the Cannes Classics section featured the restored 1976 film based on Dr. Verghese Kurien’s revolutionary milk cooperative movement, which turned India into one of the world’s biggest milk producers.

Inspired by Dr. Verghese Kurien, the film is a fictionalized account of the early days of the dairy cooperative movement. The iconic movement turned India from a country lacking in milk to the world’s largest milk producer.

Shyam and renowned playwright Vijay Tendulkar co-wrote the movie. Each of the 500,000 farmers contributed ₹2, making Manthan the first Indian film to be fully crowdfunded. In 1977, the movie took home two National Film Awards. Additionally, it was India’s official submission for the best foreign language film category at the 1976 Academy Awards.

The late co-star Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar and Dr. Kurien’s daughter Nirmala Kurien were present at the screening. Joining them, Amul MD Jayen Mehta and Naseeruddin Shah attended the screening with his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of the non-profit organization responsible for the restored print, was also present.

Manthan’s Cannes glory will bring together cinephiles from around the country to watch the movie. Fans of Shyam Benegal’s craft can witness the magic on the big screen.

