Cardi B shows her ‘Wild Side’ in a new video posted by her on Instagram. The rapper is expecting her second child with her husband Offset, with whom she has her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, (born 2018).

The Grammy winner posted a video of her rapping along to ‘Wild Side’, which is her new single with Normani. In the same video, Cardi B shows her fan the baby bump in a black bikini set.

As she lip-syncs to the song’s chorus in a green mesh dress, she switches into the bikini for the verse. For both looks, the Bodak Yellow rapper wore a turquoise-green ombre wig, which she highlighted with matching eyeshadow, a nude lip, and her signature nails painted red. Cardi B accessorized her ensembles with black heels, silver bangles, a coordinating necklace, large hoop earrings, and statement black sunglasses.

Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy at the BET Awards on 27th June. She appeared on the stage wearing an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that exposed her burgeoning belly for a performance of “Type S—” with Offset, and his group Migos.

An Instagram post went live simultaneously with the show, where Cardi also announced the baby news. She wrote, “writing “#2! ♥️” in the caption of the photo of her bump in what appeared to be a plaster belly cast.

Since she has revealed the news, Cardi B keeps giving glimpses into her pregnancy to her fan through social media. She posted a video earlier this month of her baby moving inside her belly. She exclaimed, “Oh my God!” in the clip.

