Bridget Malcolm, a former Victoria Secrets model, and current mental-health advocate took on social media to call out radio hosts who she said disrespected her and Kendall Jenner during an interview.

In a video posted on TikTok on Friday by Malcolm, which has over 171,000 likes, the mental-health advocate shared that the representatives for “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” which is a popular morning radio series in Australia, recently sent an interview request to her agent.

Bridget Malcolm said in the video that she declined their offer as she previously had a bad experience with the radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jacqueline Ellen Last, also famously known as Jackie O.

Malcolm shared that she was 25-years-old and had just walked in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She said, “I thought I was gonna be discussing, you know, the Victoria’s Secret show and all that exciting stuff,” Malcolm said in her video. “And I get there, and Kyle, charming fellow that he is, asks me if I watched Kendall Jenner get naked and change backstage.”

The former model then went on to show the email response she sent to the show’s representative which included a line that referred to Sandilands’ comment about Kendall Jenner. Bridget Malcolm said, “Given the extreme lack of respect this statement shows toward women, I think you can understand why I don’t feel comfortable returning”.

Malcolm also posted a video on Instagram where she wrote a caption that gave more details on how she felt about the interview request. She called the Australian show “problematic,” and questioned why she would discuss her “sexual assault and trauma” via their show.

The caption of the post by Bridget Malcolm read, “The invitation to use their platform to talk about my projects is so patronizing,” Malcolm wrote on Instagram. “Don’t belittle me. These videos are not for cheap media fame. They’re about setting me free from the shame and guilt I have felt around my trauma for 15 years. And hopefully raising awareness around mental health/destigmatizing life with trauma. Girl bye.”

