Call Me By Your Name actor, Armie Hammer has been in the news for quite some time. But unfortunately, it for all negative reasons! Recently, screenshots made its way to social media where the actor was apparently speaking to women in a s*xually oppressive and violent way. His ex, Paige Lorenze too has now opened up about it.

While she earlier spoke about Armie and his preference for BDSM in the bedroom, she had now opened up about the time when he wanted to eat her – and not in a s*xual way!

While in conversation with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday (January 28), Paige Lorenze spoke in detail about her relationship with Armie Hammer. The 22-year-old also said the Hollywood actor allegedly wanted to remove one of her ribs and smoke & eat it.

Paige Lorenze, while speaking to the host on KIIS 106.5 in Sydney, opened up about Armie Hammer wanting to eat her rib. She said, “In non-sexual settings he asked me on multiple occasions to remove my ribs.” She further continued, “He wanted to find a doctor in LA to like, remove the ribs that I don’t need.” She added, “And he wanted to, like, he has a smoker at his house in LA and he wanted to smoke it and eat it.”

Describing it further, the model said initially she took it as ‘dark humour’ but started to believe he was serious when he made the request ‘five times.’ She said, “He would always say, “I wonder what it tastes like, I bet it tastes good,” stuff like that.”

When asked if she thought Armie Hammer would have really eaten her ribs, Paige Lorenze responded with a firm, “100 per cent.” During the same conversation, Lorenze also claimed that, during their time together, Hammer would tell her stories about his childhood. In one such recollection, she revealed he told her that his own family had ‘felt like he was being taken’ by the devil.

In a recent interview with E! News, Paige revealed that after their first in-person meeting (September 2020), her and Armie Hammer’s relationship “moved extremely fast.” Talking about it, Paige said, “We were in what he would call a polyamorous, open relationship, but we both spoke about how we were not sleeping with other people, and we were just seeing each other.”

In a conversation with Daily Mail Paige Lorenze, Armie Hammer was adamant about biting her body, wanting her to let him take lumps of flesh before consuming it. Recalling their first night of intimacy, the 22-year-old said that Hammer insisted she should either call him “daddy or sir.”

