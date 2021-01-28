Even before the world was arguing about who the best Chris is, we had the ultimate battle between the fans of Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp. If you have survived that generation, you might know. So while we reprise the battle and decide a winner, let’s revisit the time when Keanu said Johnny looks better than him. We know this will create sides, but read on to know what exactly happened and what our John Wick exactly has to say about the same.

Advertisement

If you are too young for this debate, Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp started their career together. Johnny debuted with A Nightmare on Elm Street and Keanu guesting on Canadian sitcom Hangin’ In. And if that wasn’t enough to prove the irony, Depp is just 15 months older to the Matrix star. So it is quite given that they will be compared.

Advertisement

The fans of the two have forever pitched against each other so as to decide who is the best. But considering how zen a human Keanu Reeves is, we all know he does not give any heed to these comparisons. So to so that in one of his old interviews, the Matrix star even said that Johnny is way good looking than he is. As per We Got This Covered, Keanu in an interview said that Johnny has the privilege of Television, that happened to him. As per Reeves it is seen more than he could even imagine.

Keanu Reeves said, “Johnny Depp had another world happen to him, he got locked into that television series 21 Jump Street, and television is seen by more people than I’ll ever dream of. And Johnny Depp’s better looking than me.”

However, both of them went to become leading superstars in Hollywood with many massive hits to their kits and a couple of franchises. Who according to you is the best, Keanu Reeves or Johnny Depp? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: HBO Max Working On Game Of Thrones’ Animated Version? We Wish It’s Happening For Real



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube