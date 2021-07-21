One thing on Amazon that is amid the most anticipated things on the studio’s line up is The Lord Of The Rings TV show that is being made at a grand scale. Not to forget the trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien as Peter Jackson is a milestone not just in the fantasy genre but in cinema. In that case the bar to touch is high and the studio is doing everything they can. But that isn’t keeping them away from facing some backlash.

Advertisement

If you are aware, most recently, it was revealed that the series will feature nudity, and the religious fans of the franchise were super angry with the studio for introducing ‘unwanted’ elements. Even a petition was filed to stop that from happening. But turns out the nudity in the show is not in a way that it leads to any intimate or s*xual scene. Read on to know everything you should about the revealing update of the day.

Advertisement

For the ones who have joined this new late, The Lord Of The Rings TV show is set before the events of the film. As per reports it is placed sometime in the Second Age of Middle-Earth before the main story’s events. In that case the story will technically talks about the base of the Middle Earth, its evolution and changes. The show will not be the same vibe as J R R Tolkien trilogy. It was recently said it will contain nudity. But turns out the latest update by We Got This Covered says it is not in the way it is being perceived.

As per the reports, The Lord Of The Rings TV show will also trace the journey of how Elves were transformed into Orcs by Melkor aka Morgoth. These are the scenes that will have nudity. They are said to be the darkest and most ambitious take on Tolkien’s adaptation. It is just this where nudity will be seen and there won’t be any s*x.

The source talking about The Lord Of The Rings said, “Nudity is sparse and not sexualized— contrary to earlier concerns: but rather this artistic choice represents very dark thematic material suggestive of concentration camp-type visuals of victims, a harrowing portrayal of the corruption of the Elves by dark powers to ultimately become Orcs [if this plays out fully it may well be one of the most ambitious things undertaken by this production and perhaps by anyone attempting to adapt Tolkien].”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Grooving On ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ In France Is The Mid-Week Motivation We Needed To Get Through The Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube