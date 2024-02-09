Zayn Malik has kept his personal life under wraps since his split from model Gigi Hadid. They called it quits in October 2021 after her mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of striking her. But a TikTok user, Sam Fisher, has now claimed she was in a relationship with the former One Direction member, and he kept demanding a threesome. Scroll below for all the details!

33-year-old woman Sam took to her TikTok handle and shared lengthy videos along with alleged text conversations with Zayn. She also shared never-seen-before images of the Night Changes singer to authenticate her story.

TikToker claims she hooked up with Zayn Malik for nine months

In one of the posts that featured Zayn Malik shirtless, Sam Fisher claimed she has been hooking up with the singer for nine months. They allegedly met via Tinder after the former One Direction member DM’d her from his verified account. They eventually moved their conversation to text messages and met in person.

Sam Fished continued that she thought her hook-up with Zayn Malik would be a “one and done” thing, but it continued “longer than it should have.” She also described their relationship as easy and casual, but everything changed after she revealed to him about her past romance with a woman.

Zayn Malik demanded a threesome?

“From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome. He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose,” she shared.

The TikToker eventually gave in and found a woman who backed out at the last minute, allegedly leaving Zayn Malik furious. One Direction fans were heartbroken, but most sympathized with Sam Fisher as she made severe claims on the video platform.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Aclaración: la automatización no acierta algunas palabras sueltas pero tomenlo en el contexto de las oraciones completas. pic.twitter.com/PupKtF5xhY — Reinas Pop 👑 (@reinas_pop) February 8, 2024

More about Zayn Malik’s love life

Zayn Malik began his on-and-off relationship with Gigi Hadid in 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Khai, in September 2020. Court papers claimed he “grabbed and shoved” her mother, Yolanda Hadid, into a dresser during an altercation in 2021. She alleged that the incident caused “mental anguish and physical pain.”

Malik faced legal trouble and was sent to 360 days of probation by a Pennsylvania court. In addition, he was also asked to undertake anger management and domestic violence education programs.

Previously, Zayn Malik was dating Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. They got engaged in 2013 after a togetherness of over two years. Unfortunately, the relationship hit the rock bottom in 2015.

