Banned At Cannes, The Brattt Finds Home In India: What Got This Russian Love Story Banned In France?

The Cannes Film Festival has been quite a ride, with surprising wins and Indian domination across categories. It was the year of resilient stories, love, heartland, and hard-hitting reality. Amongst all of this, the Russian film The Brattt faced a lot of conflicts when, after a lot of back and forth, the movie was selected for the official competition. But given the state of the Ukraine & Russia conflict, the movie’s selection faced a lot of pushback. But the film was screened at the festival amidst conflict. And the movie The Brattt will soon be hitting Indian theaters.

‘The Brattt’ was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s competition section, but the film was removed because the production house is Russian. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, some perceptions or guidelines made globally for the Russians impacted this screening at Cannes. Looking at the situation, the producers decided to screen this film in the Indian pavilion’s screening section at Cannes and received a good response. This film will be released globally and in India in September 2024 by Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited.

The Brattt is about a general’s daughter who lives in Tambov and falls in love with a street artist whom her father disapproves of. The general has a twin brother who heads a criminal gang. Two unsuccessful robbers fail the task, which triggers a string of events that will change lives and destroy families.

In her recent interview, Luliia Pereverzeva says, “This is disappointing for all of us because, due to global controversy, we, Russian filmmakers, face challenges in the world market. I am sure Indian people will love our movie “The Brattt” because it is about the love between a girl and a boy and the fight for their love. Also, this film has lots of music inside, lots of comedy genres, dialogues, and a happy ending. So, I think that this movie will find a good place in the Indian market.”

The Brattt is directed by Valeriy Pereverzev written and produced by Valeriy Pereverzev and Luliia Pereverzeva. The film stars Vladimir Torsuev, Yuriy Torsuev, Olivier Siou, Karpenko Vasiliy, Anton Zatsepin, Luliia Pereverzeva, Pavel Bessonov, Mickey Avalon, Mikhail Zakharov, Andrei Labzo, Vladimir Androsov, Vera Chernyavskaya, Timur Chilyanov, and Alexandr Ediger. The film’s music is given by Aleksandr Laertskiy and Ekaterina Pletneva, and the cinematography is done by Valeriy Pereverzev and Vadim Simakov.

The tentative release date of The Brattt in India is around September 2024!

