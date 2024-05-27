Donald Trump’s team hits the Cannes biopic “The Apprentice” with Cease & Desist Demand, Here’s why

The Grand Theatre Lumiere on Monday premiered The Apprentice, a film chronicling the early years of 45th US President Donald Trump as a real estate developer. Amidst the eight-minute standing ovation that followed the film’s premiere, the producers faced pressure from the political group of the former US President to cease and desist.

“Malicious defamation”, said Trump, while threatening to take legal action.

What is “The Apprentice” about?

The film, which was written and directed by Gabriel Sherman and Ali Abbasi, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump. It depicts Trump’s rise to prominence in the real estate industry, assisted by attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the husband of fashion model Ivana Zelnickova (Marina Bakalova). The movie demonstrates how Trump’s tactics were influenced by Cohn’s ideas, which included “admit nothing, deny everything” and “attack, attack, attack.”

What is the outrage about Donald Trump’s movie?

Many people are outraged at a scene that shows Trump raping Ivana inside their Trump Tower apartment. During their divorce procedures, Ivana had accused Trump of rape, but she eventually withdrew the accusation. In this contentious scene, Bakalova (Ivana) is shown giving Trump a book on female anatomy, which sets off a terrifying chain of events that ends with Trump raping and throwing her to the ground.

The movie also shows how Trump underwent liposuction surgery to remove extra fat and his alleged misuse of amphetamines for weight loss. A youthful Trump is also depicted defaulting on payments, engaging in questionable business dealings with criminals to further Trump Tower development plans, and placing a disastrous wager at a casino.

What are Donald Trump’s comments on the film?

According to Variety, the film received a favorable review at Cannes, but Trump’s campaign is adamantly against it. Trump’s head of campaign communications, Steven Cheung, vowed to sue the movie’s producers for making “blatantly false assertions.”

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked,” Cheun said in a statement. “This is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”

Not only does the Trump campaign have legal threats against the film, but billionaire Trump backer Dan Snyder feels this way. After viewing a snippet of the film, Synder felt furious and soon sent letters requesting a cease-and-desist to block the movie’s release.

Must Read: 10 Best Movies To Watch On Memorial Day 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News