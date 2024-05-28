Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and a global personality. Fans eagerly wait for his movies, especially those from the adrenaline-rushing Mission Impossible franchise. He is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, but it has hit a bit of a snag and an expensive one.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1996, and Tom has been diligently bringing out a movie in the series. Fans also show their love, and this is reflected at the box office. The MI franchise has collected over $4 billion globally, as per The Numbers. However, last year, MI7, aka Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, failed to create the same magic at the box office, but Tom has shrugged it off and is back on the sets for its sequel.

According to The Mirror, Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 has been delayed once again. This time, it was postponed because a submarine malfunctioned. The submarine is worth £23 million, which is around $29.38 million in USD. The report explained that the gimbal, which is used to lower the 120-foot-high structure, jammed under the submarine’s weight and had to be repaired. A source revealed, “They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day.”

Previously, Mission Impossible 8 was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes. The movie was supposed to be released this summer but has been pushed back to May 2025. But now, with this, it might even be further delayed.

Tom Cruise’s pictures from Mission Impossible 8’s set went viral on social media earlier this year. In them, Tom was seen running through the streets, sporting long hair and blood on his clothes. The film has reportedly been filmed in the UK at Longcross Studios.

La primera imagen de MI8 y cómo no, Tom Cruise corriendo! pic.twitter.com/pP90g5XA1i — Televisor de Tubo (@televisordetubo) March 26, 2024

Tom Cruise rodando MI8 en Londres.

Este hombre tiene algún secreto 🧐

pic.twitter.com/Gy0kwklX4S — Rafael 💜💪✊ (@Rafns61) March 26, 2024

