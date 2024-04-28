Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, ending the MCU’s Infinity Saga. Thanos was defeated, and our superheroes saved the world. To save the world from being completely destroyed, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man sacrificed his life. It’s one of the most heartbreaking moments from a Marvel movie.

The 2019 super film is directed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe. It was their last project for Marvel, and the director duo made sure that it left a lasting impact on the fandom. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo knew that Iron Man’s death would shatter millions of hearts, and they took the chance. But fans have not stopped coming up with theories on how RDJ’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, can come back to the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame Director On Iron Man’s Comeback

Recently, Robert Downey Jr said he would happily go back to play Iron Man, if asked to. The Oppenheimer actor noted that the character is an integral part of his DNA. In an interview, Avengers: Endgame directors wonder how that would be possible. When asked for a reaction to RDJ’s interest in reprising the role, Anthony Russo said, “I don’t know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be (laughs).”

In the same interview with GamesRadar+, Joe Russo added, “I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it.” So far, there has been speculation that Kevin Feige might bring back Robert’s Iron Man in the MCU. But these are mere rumours, as nothing of that sort has been confirmed yet.

However, if Marvel really decides to bring back Iron Man, we wonder how they will do it. Will we get to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in another universe? The current phase is dealing with multiversal issues. It would be interesting to see if the MCU manages to surprise us!

