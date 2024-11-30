Since its premiere in March 1973, The Young and the Restless has featured a massive cast of leading and supporting characters. The popular soap opera has witnessed countless love stories, friendships, rivalries, and established renowned families. One of Genoa City’s most powerful families is the Newman family. Here’s their family tree explained.

The Newman family: First generation

Victor Newman (played by Eric Braeden)

Anyone who steps foot in Genoa City knows who Victor Newman is. The business tycoon and the biggest powerhouse of the show. Victor, the Newman family patriarch, is a staunch believer that family comes first. It’s a fact he has reiterated several times in the show. On the other hand, he can go to any means to achieve what he wants, even by testing his family or forcing them to do what he wants. “Family first” goes only as far as Victor’s motives and goals are fulfilled as per his tastes.

Nikki Newman (played by Melody Thomas Scott)

Victor and Nikki’s love story is one for the ages. The two have been married four times because they eventually return to each other no matter how many times they seem to separate. Despite a fair share of drama, Victor and Nikki are still together and married. They even celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year on the show.

The Newman family: Second generation

(Mentions those alive)

Victoria Newman (played by Amelia Heinle)

Victoria Newman, the firstborn of Victor and Nikki, is a force to reckon with. She follows in her father’s footsteps regarding power and does not mind plotting or blackmailing to get what she wants as long as it works for her.

Nick Newman (played by Joshua Morrow)

The second-born child, Nicholas Newman, more commonly known as Nick Newman, has caused his trouble. Nick has shown all kinds of shades, from romance to child loss, cheating to brotherly rivalry.

Adam Newman (played by Mark Grossman)

Adam is Victor’s son with Hope Adams. He is considered the family’s black sheep and has initiated several traumatic moments in the show. He has a bitter relationship with Nikki and Victoria, who refused to trust him. On the other hand, Nick and Adam have wrestled countless times over different issues but seem to be cruising decently now.

Abby Newman (played by Melissa Ordway)

Abby is Victor’s youngest child, and his daughter is with Ashley Abbott. While she stays far from the everyday Newman family drama, she has dealt with her romantic messes and failed relationships. Regardless, she is currently newly married and happy with Devon Hamilton.

The Newman family: Third generation

(Biological children only; mentions those alive)

Noah Newman (played by Rory Gibson)

Nick’s son with Sharon Collins

Claire Newman (played by Hayley Erin)

Victoria’s daughter with Cole Howard

Summer Newman (played by Allison Lanier)

Nick’s daughter with Phyllis Summers

Reed Hellstrom (played by Tristan Leabu)

Victoria’s son with JT Hellstrom

Faith Newman (played by Reylynn Caster)

Nick’s daughter with Sharon Collins

Connor Newman (played by Judah Mackey)

Adam’s son with Chelsea Lawson

Katie Newman (played by Sienna Mercuri)

Victoria’s daughter with Billy Abbott

Christian Newman (played by Alex Wilson)

Adam’s son with Sage Warner

Dominic Newman (played by River and Rainn Ware)

Abby’s son with Devon Hamilton

