The week’s first episode saw Anna and Jason racing against time as they looked for Charlotte and Valentin. Meanwhile, Dante sought Maxie’s help, and Jordan made a pact with Isaiah. Tracy was outraged, and Chase was arrested. There’s plenty more happening in Port Charles.

Today’s episode features many more enjoyable moments of anger, pleas, and reconnections. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular soap opera series about the dramatic town of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 11, 2025

In the Tuesday episodes, Brook Lynnisg is enraged. After Lois just told Martin about Brook Lynn being pregnant when she was a teen, his notes got into the hands of Lulu. This has caused a massive problem for Brook Lynn, who is now being blackmailed by Lulu and using the information as bait.

Lulu told Brook Lynn that she either tells Dante that he is the father of her baby, who was given up for adoption years ago, or she will. An angry Brook Lynn confronts her mother, Lois, and asks her how much information she has about the baby she had kept from her. How will Lois respond to all of her questions? To think Brook Lynn still doesn’t know Gio is her son.

Meanwhile, Portia pleads with Curtis. She has been in a fix trying to figure out how to stop Drew from blackmailing her using the dirt he has on her. Drew wants Portia to convince Curtis on his behalf, and she has been doing that. Will she be able to make them call a truce? Or will Drew expose her secrets? Will Curtis even listen to what Portia has to say regarding Drew?

Up next, Dante and Lulu reconnect. Will she tell him the truth about Brook Lynn or wait for it? Sasha meets with Carly, and Emma steps up for Gio. Will this improve their equations or change their dynamics? Plus, Jason has some advice, but for whom? Will they listen to what he has to say or refuse the same? Meanwhile, Tracy has been arrested yet again.

When Drew visits her in the interrogation room at the PCPD, he asks her, “What makes you think that it couldn’t happen again?” Will she plead her case to him? Or will she refuse to beg for her release? Will someone from her family come over to bail her out? Or will she have to spend the night away from home? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more such details.

