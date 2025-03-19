Port Charles has been the hub of plenty of exciting soap drama including murders, kidnappings, romances, feuds, plotting and more. The previous episode saw Sasha leveling with Jason while Josslyn got a reality check. Lucas was mortified and Chase was faced with a massive new dilemma.

Lastly, Valentin offered up some key information. The drama continues this week and there is a lot to be excited about. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular soap opera series.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 19, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sonny getting some bad news. He has important news for Jason and he is also undergoing a health crisis that he has kept from most of his loved ones. Jason also found out that Carly is in the hospital. When Sonny and Jason strategize and plot their next move, what could they be planning about? Is it related to Carly being poisoned?

On the other hand, Nina makes an offer to Willow. It has been no secret that nobody is happy with the creepy romance between Willow and Drew. To add to it, Willow has decided to move in with him. When Nina asks her daughter to reconsider this decision, will Willow listen? Does Nina have a better offer that might entice Willow into delaying the choice to move in?

Elsewhere, Anna has an unpleasant realization. What has she found out now? And is it related to her former lover Valentin? Will she share the same with Jason? Meanwhile, Brennan is on the warpath. It was only minutes ago that Carly and Jason had given their feelings a chance and indulged. And then she was poisoned and admitted to the hospital, fighting for life.

After a gruesome few hours, the doctors were able to stabilize her and she is awake. While Brennan is happy to see that the woman he has unwillingly fallen for is safe and surviving, he is furious that it happened. When he sets out on a warpath, is he going to make Valentin pay? Knowing the resources Brennan has, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he manages to make Valentin pay.

How will Valentin deal with Brenna’s fury due to Carly being harmed? Up next, Laura is persuasive. Who is the one she is convincing? Is it working? Lastly, Tracy faces off with Drew and more. What will the two say to each other as they continue to plot their way against one another? Stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC for more details into the stories and characters.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson vs. Carrie Underwood: The Secret Feud American Idol Doesn’t Want You To Know About!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News