The previous episode saw Carly’s life being in danger while Sonny and Jason brainstormed. On the other hand, Valentin made a miscalculation and Chase’s world was rocked. Lastly, Trina received a heartfelt gift from Kai. The love stories have definitely made a mark on the long-time viewers.

Be it Kai and Trina or Carly and Brennan or even Elizabeth and Lucky. On the other hand, here’s what the audience can expect from the March 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama and delve into the dramatic and fun world of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 18, 2025

The episode features Sasha levelling with Jason. How will the two navigate their already tricky relationship and will their proximity lead to something more? Meanwhile, Josslyn gets a reality check. Now that she has entered the secret world of WSB, there is a lot that she will need to learn on the job.

She also has Vaughan to keep her in line and train her to become the best. Is he the one giving her a reality check? What could it possibly be about? On the other hand, Lucas is mortified. What happened to make him feel this way? Will he be able to pull himself out of these emotions to do what he needs to? Elsewhere, Chase is faced with quite a massive dilemma.

Is it related to Brook Lynn? Has he found out that her teenage pregnancy all those years ago was after a fling with Dante? Or is there something else that he is worried about? Up next, Valentin offers information. He took his revenge and poisoned Carly who is now admitted to the hospital hoping for recovery. Now, he is ready to flee and quickly tries to collect his passport.

But Valentin is spotted by Sonny who confronts him at gunpoint for some much-needed answers. How will he get himself out of this mess? Will he give the mob boss some intel that he can use in exchange for his freedom? What will he offer up to convince Sonny? Will this prove fruitful or will he have to face dire circumstances? At the hospital, Brennan is very worried.

He asks Anna about the poison Valentin put in the champagne Carly drank. Will the doctors be able to save Carly? Brennan and Carly just gave their romance a chance, but will it be snatched from them? On the other hand, Brad calls for help. Where is he stuck now? Will he be able to escape from whatever situation he has found himself in? Stay tuned to General Hospital.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson vs. Carrie Underwood: The Secret Feud American Idol Doesn’t Want You To Know About!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News