The previous week on Days of our Lives saw EJ waking up from his coma, the return of Sami and Vivian, Xander finding out about the forged letter, Sophia and Tate getting closer, Jada breaking things off with Rafe and JJ trying to win Gabi back after accusing him of being EJ’s potential shooter.

From shocking information to changing dynamics, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Kayla sharing devastating news with Marlena and Steve. Is this related to John and his disappearance? On the other hand, Shawn leans on Jada. She recently broke things off with Rafe and he found out that his father Bo has finally woken up from his coma.

Will their romance reignite? Elsewhere, Johnny gets advice from Marlena. Is this about EJ or the adoption? Lastly, Tate asks Sophia to prom. Is this the start of a new romance? Has he moved on from Holly so quickly?

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Up next, Maggie eviscerates Philip. How will he react to her confrontation and anger? Doug finds himself in hot water. What has he done now? On the other hand, Holly witnesses a nice moment between Tate and Sophia. Is she going to get jealous? When Xander confides in Sarah, will she be able to help him? When will he find out that she knew about the letter?

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Paulina encourages Chanel, but is it about the adoption? EJ reaches out to Johnny. Is there hope for the father and son to reconcile? When Cat shocks Chad, what could it be about? Meanwhile, Leo accuses Gabi and Kayla makes a desperate plea. How exactly will this change things for them?

Thursday, May 1, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Kayla and Stephanie talking about a secret. What could it be about? Up next, Shawn asks Steve for help. Is this related to Bo or EJ’s shooting? When Xander and Alex put their heads together, is it work related? On the other hand, Gabi and Philip clash while Leo makes a suggestion to Javi. What fresh drama is about to brew in Salem now?

Friday, May 2, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sarah counseling Xander. Tate rips into Johnny while Sophia grows agitated with her mother Amy. And lastly, Marlena offers advice to Belle while EJ gives Rita a new assignment.

