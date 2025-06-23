The third season of Ginny & Georgia saw some major drama, including a murder trial, pregnancy, breakups, and abortions. The fourth season is up next, but there is no confirmation if Humberly González, who plays Sophie Sanchez on the show, will be back for another edition of the Netflix series.

Regardless, fans have loved Sophie and have really wanted a spinoff featuring the character after the main storylines of Ginny & Georgia wrap up in the fourth season. Humberly spoke about playing the role and if she would be open to a spinoff of her character. Here’s what she said recently!

Ginny & Georgia: Humberly Gonzalez On Whether Sophie Sanchez Would Return For Season 4

During a conversation with US Weekly, the actress said she doesn’t know if she will be a part of season four like she didn’t know if she would be back for season three. She then explained, “This is something the creators choose, especially because I have no idea where season 4 is going to go.”

Humberly pointed out that it’s not even clear what time period the season will follow. “What if we go forward in time or backwards in time?” she then mused. Having said that, she didn’t completely rule out a return. “I guess we would see graduation. What if it’s a continuation?” she threw out ideas.

“Sophie asks Max to go to prom. There’s a lot of different avenues I could see here,” she further created a storyline. Humberly felt, “I’m always really happy to come and do a little cameo” even though she knows the majority of Sophie’s story was at the start of the show but it’ll be cool to wrap it up.

The actress also appreciated the fans and called them the best fandom for being so supportive and lovely. “The majority of them are women and young and queer and it’s so fun. I get really amazing messages about people feeling seen and heard,” she added, emphasizing how grateful she is for the love.

Ginny & Georgia: Humberly Gonzalez Shares Her Thoughts About A Sophie Sanchez Spinoff

As for a spinoff for Sophie, which a lot of fans want, Humberley joked, “Netflix, if you’re listening right now, we got something to pitch you here.” She further mused about the industry, “You never know where it could go. I’m so proud of this show,” appreciating the comedy drama that first premiered in 2021.

Humberley also revealed that Sophie’s character “ended up being way more” than she thought and gave her so much more than she could have even imagined, referring to the friendships, opportunities, exposure, and the fans. “We’ll see what happens. Stay tuned, I guess,” she then signed off.

