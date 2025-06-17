1. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based on : The Summer I Turned Pretty series by Jenny Han

: The Summer I Turned Pretty series by Jenny Han Directed by: Erica Dunton, Jeff Chan, and Jesse Peretz

Erica Dunton, Jeff Chan, and Jesse Peretz Rotten Tomatoes: 86% – Season 1

Jenny Han’s sun-drenched coming-of-age romance returns with more beachside nostalgia and emotional drama. Follow Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates a complicated love triangle between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3, set to premiere on July 16, 2025.

2. Reacher

Based on : Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child

: Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child Directed by: Lin Oeding, Stephen Surjik, Omar Madha, MJ Bassett, & Sam Hill

Lin Oeding, Stephen Surjik, Omar Madha, MJ Bassett, & Sam Hill Rotten Tomatoes: 92% – Season 1

Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher, a former military police officer entangled in a deadly conspiracy. With sharp writing and intense action, Reacher became Prime Video’s most-watched original series in 2023. Season 4 is already in production and is expected to premiere in 2026.

3. Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on : Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

: Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston Directed by : Matthew López

: Matthew López Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

A heartwarming queer romance with diplomatic stakes, this film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), First Son of the U.S., and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of England as a fake friendship turns into a secret romance. Praised for its chemistry and storytelling, a sequel is already in the works, slated for late 2026.

4. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us

Based on : Save Me by Mona Kasten

: Save Me by Mona Kasten Directed by: Martin Schreier & Tarek Roehlinger

Martin Schreier & Tarek Roehlinger Rotten Tomatoes: 70% (Season-1)

This German-language teen drama is sizzling with class conflicts and fiery chemistry. Ruby, a scholarship student, clashes with the elite heir James Beaufort—but their conflict soon sparks passion. With Season 2 releasing on November 7, 2025, and Season 3 already in development, expect even more secrets and scandals.

5. The Idea of You

Based on: The Idea of You by Robinne Lee

The Idea of You by Robinne Lee Directed by: Michael Showalter

Michael Showalter Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Anne Hathaway stars as Solène, a 40-year-old mom who unexpectedly falls for 24-year-old pop idol Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). This age-gap romance flips conventions and dives into the complexities of love in the spotlight. It’s bold, poignant, and surprisingly relatable.

6. We Were Liars (Upcoming)

Based on : We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

: We Were Liars by E. Lockhart Directed by : Nzingha Stewart

: Nzingha Stewart Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

This haunting mystery follows Cadence Sinclair, who returns to a private island after a memory-erasing accident. As pieces of a traumatic past resurface, she uncovers a dark, tragic truth. Starring Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King, and Rahul Kohli, the series is based on the beloved YA thriller and promises a gripping ride from start to finish.

So why just read it when you can stream it? Whether you’re in the mood for drama, romance, or suspense, Prime Video’s literary adaptations will keep you hooked. Pop that popcorn, grab a cozy blanket, and hit play on these page-to-screen gems!

