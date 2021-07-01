“The Kissing Booth 2” famed star c has been vacationing in the mountains. He says after spending time in the mountains it reminded him that there is only one life, family, planet and that one needs to respect all.

Perez shared a string of pictures on Instagram from his holiday with his brother.

“‘We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’. Trekking through national parks over the last two weeks with my bro has been invigorating, inspiring, reflective and cathartic,” Taylor Zakhar Perez wrote alongside the image.

Taylor Zakhar Perez added: “Nature has this magnetism to it that you can only understand once you’ve experienced the joy of being solo in it…the vibration, the rhythm, the power. Spending time in the mountains reminds me that we only have one life, one family, one planet, and we should love, respect, and honour them all the same for the very very very short time we are here.”

The Taylor Zakhar Perez-starrer “The Kissing Booth” films are based on Beth Reekles’ novels that follow the life of high school student Elle Evans. In the first two instalments, she dates her senior Noah. The third film will tackle Elle’s challenges in deciding where she will attend college.

In a sneak peek of the third movie, Elle hangs up a call from the Harvard Admissions Office while lounging at the pool with Noah and her friends. People will also be eager to know whether anything will happen between Elle and Marco (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez in part 2).

