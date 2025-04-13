Sunny Deol starrer Jaat could aim for the sky at the ticket windows. It is witnessing growth during its first weekend, but there’s much more potential. There’s one small feat that the Bollywood action thriller is yet to unlock at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of morning occupancy, ticket sales, and day 4 trends!

Day 4 Morning Occupancy

After the expected drop on Friday, a regular working day, Jaat is witnessing a constantly upward graph. It has registered the best morning occupancy so far on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial has registered admissions of 11.67%, clocking a growth of 42% in the last 24 hours.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy below:

Day 1: 9.56%

Day 2: 5.44% (-43%)

Day 3: 7.53% (+38%)

Day 4: 11.67% (+42%)

Impressive jump in ticket sales

Along with the morning occupancy, there’s also a humongous rise in ticket sales on BookMyShow. As per the latest update at 12 PM, Jaat has already sold 45,820 tickets on BMS today. It saw a 96% growth compared to admits of 23.3K on Saturday.

Will it finally hit the double-digit mark?

On the opening day, Jaat earned 9.62 crores. Sunny Deol starrer was expected to cross the 10 crore mark on Saturday but fell short by only five lakhs as 9.95 crores came in. Going by the ongoing trends, hopefully, there will be a good jump today, finally surpassing odds and achieving the mini milestone!

So far, Jaat has garnered 26.57 crores at the Indian box office. It will enjoy an added boost today due to the Baisakhi. But the holiday season isn’t over yet as it will also get an added benefit of Ambedkar Jayanti tomorrow.

