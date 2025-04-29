The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu comedy flick Sarangapani Jathakam is maintaining a decent pace for a small budget film. Even though the film will not be able to match the success of Pulikonda’s previous hit, Court: State VS A Nobody, it still might be able to recover its entire budget soon. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 19 lakhs. This was a drop of around 64% since the movie amassed 54 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.81 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collections come to 2.13 crore. However, considering the India net collection, the movie remains below 2 crore. But nevertheless, for a small budget movie, Sarangapani Jathakam is maintaining a good pace.

Check Out The Four-Day Collection Of The Comedy-Drama At The Box Office:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 58 lakh

Day 3: 54 lakh

Day 4: 19 lakh

Total: 1.81 crore

Sarangapani Jathakam is reportedly mounted at a budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 1.81 crore, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has already covered 36% of its budget. Given its more or less positive word of mouth, it might cover its budget in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about Sarangapani Jathakam, it has been directed by Mohanakrishna Indaganti. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, it also stars Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

