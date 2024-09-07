The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, took a thunderous opening at the Indian box office by clocking 45 crores. It’s an impressive number for a non-holiday and Thursday release, which reinstates the crazy pull of Vijay among the audience. Yesterday, being a regular working day, the film was expected to show a drop, and that’s exactly what happened. Still, a good number has come on the board. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 report!

Despite mixed reviews, The GOAT is trending well in Tamil Nadu as it gives ample opportunities to celebrate Vijay’s superstardom. Also, there are some crazy references and cameos that are creating buzz all over social media. Such an atmosphere ensures that, at least for the extended opening weekend, the film will fetch strong numbers.

Coming to the collection report, The Greatest Of All Time witnessed a considerable drop on day 2, and it was expected as word-of-mouth is mixed and also, it was a regular working Friday. Showing a drop of 42.22% from Thursday’s 45 crores, the film earned 26 crores yesterday, pushing the total to 71 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 71 crores, The Greatest Of All Time has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 (68 crores) to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 at the Indian box office. Today, it will cross Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja (71.30 crores) to grab the third spot.

Today, The GOAT is expected to show a big jump, easily taking it into the 100-crore club at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Raayan – 94.85 crores Indian 2 – 83 crores Maharaja – 71.30 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 71 crores Aranmanai 4 – 68 crores

