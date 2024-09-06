Box Office: Alien: Romulus Is The Highest-Grossing Horror Film Of 2024 After Only 3 Films Managed To Scare Up Over $100 Million – Check Out Top 5 Movies

Recently, Alien: Romulus became the highest-grossing horror film of 2024 after overtaking A Quiet Place: Day One’s lifetime haul. Alien Romulus opened in theaters three weeks ago and has already established its reign as the top-grossing horror film of 2024. Let’s take a look at the top five earners

In 2024, the horror genre struggled to find its footing at the box office. This year, only three films crossed the $100 million benchmark. Meanwhile, eight films grossed over $100 million last year at the worldwide box office. With four months left, 2024 has a long road ahead to match 2023’s horror film’s box office success.

2024’s first release, The Night Swin from Universal Pictures, failed to ignite the box office, earning $55 million worldwide. Sydney Sweeney’s Indie Horror Immaculate also failed to make a dent at the box office, earning $25 million. Disney’s First Omen also failed to scare up a big profit, grossing just over $40 million.

After a slew of duds, the summer horror box office was off to a great start after A Quiet Place: Day One grossed over $200 million worldwide. However, the surprise hit was the Indie horror film Longlegs, which grossed over $100 million against a budget of $10 million.

A Quiet Place: Day One was the highest-grossing horror flick for over a month before sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus scared up $289 million (and counting) worldwide. These three films are the only ones to cross the $100 million mark. Here are 2024’s top five earners in the horror genre.

Alien:Romulus – $289.7 million Quiet Place: Day One – $261.5 million Longlegs – $101 million Night Swim – $54.7 million The Strangers: Chapter I –$47.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

