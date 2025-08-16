Netflix is set to remove The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a six-part mini-series that many fans consider the strongest entry in the franchise. The show will leave the platform on August 19, only months after it was added in January. The likely reason for its departure is an expired licensing deal with AMC, reports Unilad.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Is A Spin-Off

The Ones Who Live revisits Rick Grimes and Michonne, two of the original series’ most beloved characters. Rick’s sudden disappearance in season nine and Michonne’s journey to find him in season ten left their fates uncertain. This spin-off follows their struggle to reunite and survive while trying to make it back home.

Rick & Michonne The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PQlzjU8Lcl — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2025

The series, created by Scott M. Gimple with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, has been praised for its emotional depth and strong performances, with some viewers rating it a perfect ten despite a 76 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Viewers Think of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’s Removal

Fans have been vocal about their disappointment, calling it one of the most engaging Walking Dead stories in years. One viewer expressed disappointment, “So all TWD is leaving Netflix???

What i am gonna do??? 😭”

Another added, “why the hell is the ones who live leaving netflix bro im not paying for an amc subscription are we deadass. Also MIND YOU the other 3 shows are still gonna be here what the fuck??”

So all TWD is leaving Netflix???

What i am gonna do??? 😭 — Neverbeglamour (@NeverbeglamourX) July 24, 2025

why the hell is the ones who live leaving netflix bro im not paying for an amc subscription are we deadass also MIND YOU the other 3 shows are still gonna be here what the fuck?? — 💧Tailed Beast Nut⭐️ (@Pinkpicke20) July 22, 2025

Someone else tweeted, “Watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live before Netflix gets rid of it on Aug 18.” One requested, “LET ME DOWNLOAD THE WALKING DEAD NETFLIX PLEASEEEE.”

Watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live before Netflix gets rid of it on Aug 18. It's a spin-off show where Rick and Michonne are reunited after being apart for years. — Linda 🐈‍⬛ saw ZB1! (@shirlyxgurl) August 10, 2025

LET ME DOWNLOAD THE WALKING DEAD NETFLIX PLEASEEEE — ishanee is watching clone wars (@ishanee__) August 1, 2025

Where to Watch After The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Leaves Netflix

Other Walking Dead spin-offs were also marked as “leaving soon,” including all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. However, those notices have since been removed, leaving only The Ones Who Live confirmed to be leaving. After its removal from Netflix, it will still be available to watch on AMC+.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ranking The 5 Best Batman Movies Based On Their IMDb Ratings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News