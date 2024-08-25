Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in the lead roles, surprised everyone with its performance in theatres. Released amid a negligible buzz, the film went on to make a smashing entry in the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. After such a glorious theatrical run, it has now finally arrived on OTT, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy served as the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It was released on June 7 and received mostly positive reviews from critics. It started well at the Indian box office, earning 4.21 crores (including paid previews), and with positive word-of-mouth, it comfortably entered the 100 crore club.

Coming back to the OTT news, Munjya is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and an official motion poster of the same was shared by the OTT platform. The caption of the post reads, “Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya (You thought of Munjya, who is here to search for his Munni)… Saari munnis (all Munnis), please be aware!! Watch Munjya now streaming!”

Have a look at the motion poster below:

Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis,please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming! Watch Now : https://t.co/t0anWXEqBv #MunjyaOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/SX9CGSwz9D — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 24, 2024

Before making it to OTT, Munjya had its world television premiere yesterday on Star Gold at 8 p.m., and it is learned that the audience response was really good. Even on OTT, the film is expected to surprise everyone with its viewership numbers.

Meanwhile, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial also stars Sathyaraj, Mona Singh, Suhas Joshi, and others in key roles. Riding high on positive audience feedback, it did an impressive business of a whopping 108 crores net in India, which equals 127.44 crores gross. In overseas, it earned 5 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office total to 132.44 crores gross.

Made on a controlled budget of 30 crores, Munjya raked in a superb ROI (return on investment) of 78 crores. Calculated further, it enjoyed 260% returns and secured a super-duper hit verdict.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

