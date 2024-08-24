After years of struggle, the leading ladies of Bollywood are finally getting their due in the industry, with female-centric films doing wonders at the box office. While earlier it was the norm to think that only a male superstar could pull audiences to the theaters, times have finally changed, proving that content is the ultimate king.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, several female superstars have emerged as crowd pullers, with their films setting the box office on fire on the very first day. Here are 5 super successful women-centric Bollywood films, ranked based on their opening day collections.

5. Crew (2024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Opening Day Collection: Rs. 10.28 Crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Crew marked the surprise collaboration of three of the most sought-after actresses in the industry: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. While nobody thought we could get to see three leading heroines in a single film, the trio proved everyone wrong with their camaraderie. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film tells the story of three air hostesses going through financial struggles who get a chance at a luxurious life after finding illegally smuggled gold on a flight. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, Crew received positive reviews for its witty narrative and the cast’s chemistry. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Crew made around Rs. 90 crore at the domestic box office after getting a great start of Rs. 10.28 crore.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Opening Day Collection: Rs. 10.50 Crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

When Alia Bhatt was announced as the lead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, fans were initially skeptical about her casting. However, the actress proved everyone wrong with her stellar portrayal of the titular role, which earned her a National Film Award. The biographical crime drama tells the life story of Gangubai, a woman who rose from being a victim of human trafficking to becoming a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld during the 1960s. The film portrays her journey from a young girl sold into prostitution to a revered madam of a brothel and a voice for women’s rights. The film hit a century at the Indian box office, thanks to its gripping narrative, amazing soundtrack, Alia’s spectacular performance, and a strong ensemble of supporting cast which included Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa.

3. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm)

Opening Day Collection: Rs. 10.70 Crore

Where to Watch: Zee5

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania got together for this female buddy film that revolves around four childhood friends who reunite as one of them, Kalindi, prepares for her wedding. The movie explores the complexities of modern relationships and societal expectations. It is known for its bold portrayal of female friendships and its candid approach to topics like marriage, love, and sexuality. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding struck a chord with audiences with its refreshing take on women’s lives in urban India, and was praised for its performances, music, and stylish presentation.

2. Padmaavat (2018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padmaavat (@filmpadmaavat)

Opening Day Collection: Rs. 24 Crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Despite the numerous controversies that put its release in jeopardy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat emerged victorious at the box office. The period drama is based on the epic poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and tells the story of the 13th-century queen of Mewar, Rani Padmavati, known for her beauty and intelligence. When the Sultan of Delhi, Alauddin Khilji, starts to desire to possess Padmavati, it leads to a fierce battle between him and Maharawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. With Deepika Padukone playing the central character, she was reportedly paid more than her male co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, setting a never-seen-before precedent in Bollywood. The film’s grand visuals, compelling performances, and heart-wrenching climax resonated well with the audience. Padmaavat earned Rs. 24 crore on its opening day, including Rs. 5 crore from the paid previews held a day earlier, and hit a triple century by the end of its theatrical run.

1. Stree 2 (2024)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Opening Day Collection: Rs 54.35 Crore

Where to Watch: Theaters

Shraddha Kapoor returned as the mysterious ghost woman in Stree 2 and shattered all box office records for women-centric films. A sequel to 2018’s Stree, the horror comedy is set in the town of Chanderi where a ghost named Sarkata Bhoot starts abducting women. The petrified townspeople then seek Stree’s help to protect their lives. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also marks the return of Rajkummar Rao as the fan-favorite Vicky, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. With its perfect blend of humor and scares, Stree 2 won over the audience, earning Rs. 54.35 with its opening on Independence Day, including Rs 8.35 crore from paid previews. The film crossed the lifetime collection of its predecessor within three days of its release and continues to be the first choice of moviegoers.

Must Read: After Stree 2, Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting A Standalone Film In The Maddock Supernatural Universe? Niren Bhatt Says, “We Are Thinking Of Expanding Their Stories…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News