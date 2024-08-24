While Stree 2 continues to break box office records, a section of the viewers has an issue with the film, as Shraddha Kapoor got less screen time in it. Though Shraddha has a meaty role in the horror comedy, the film does not delve much into her character’s backstory.

Well, the makers are already working to resolve the issue, as Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt has hinted at a potential standalone film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe that will be focused on Shraddha’s character. The spin-off film could explore the origin of Stree’s daughter.

Stree 2 Writer Niren Bhatt Discusses a Potential Spin-Off Film Based on Shraddha Kapoor’s Character

Niren Bhatt recently sat down for an interview with Zoom, where he opened up about the reason behind not fully exploring Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Stree 2. The writer revealed that the team is planning to focus on Stree’s daughter’s story in a future project. “Yes, we will explore the story of Shraddha Kapoor as Stree’s daughter, and that’s why we didn’t reveal her name,” said the writer.

Bhatt added that Maddock is already making plans regarding its supernatural universe’s future, but he won’t be able to reveal much about them as of now. The screenwriter further said that the team intends to expand not only Stree’s but also the stories of Bhediya, and Munjya, as each character is important to them. “We are thinking of expanding their stories. I don’t know how, when, and in which films they will come, but they will come,” Bhatt concluded.

Shraddha’s character in the Stree franchise has so far remained shrouded in mystery. In the first film, she disappears at the end without revealing her real identity. In the sequel, it is unveiled that she is the daughter of Stree, who tells her name to Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky at the end. However, the name still remains hidden from the audience.

Meanwhile, the Maddock Supernatural Universe continues to grow as Stree 3 and Bhediya 2 are already confirmed to be in development, along with a new film titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The addition of Akshay Kumar to the franchise as an antagonist in Stree 2 has only made things more exciting.

Must Read: ‘Circuit’ Arshad Warsi To Reunite With Munna Bhai Director Rajkumar Hirani For A Disney+ Hotstar Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News