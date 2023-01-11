‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’-fame Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Faisu, talked about his job at a perfume shop and how he broke a bottle of perfume costing Rs 14,000.

In a recent podcast with Maniesh Paul, he recalled working in a shop where he was the only male employed alongside 32 female employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was evening time and a beautiful girl entered the shop. I held her hand and sprayed perfume as we generally do so that she can smell it. I was so lost looking at her that the perfume bottle fell from my hand and it was all broken.”

Faisal Shaikh added that he admitted his mistake and it was just the second day of his job. “The owner of the shop told me that he would deduct the loss from my salary for two months. So, I worked there for two months and left the job.”

Later, he shared that now he owns his own brand. “I have my own brand now which I launched on my birthday and I have got a Rs one crore pre-order.”

Faisal Shaikh also remembered his first earning of Rs 50 from selling clothes on the streets in Mumbai, how he became successful, and that his YouTube channel has millions of subscribers.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress’ Family Members Break Silence On Her Last Call With A Tinder Guy, Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Claims Otherwise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News