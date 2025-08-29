We are just a few hours from the first Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan will make his presence felt to address the ongoing drama among the housemates. The Bollywood star will raise important issues in the house. Amid this, there are already major spoilers for the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Bollywood Stars To Join Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar

The first Weekend ka Vaar will feature Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa as special guests on the show. All these celebrities will appear on Bigg Boss to promote their upcoming film Baaghi 4, which will be released in theaters on September 5, 2025.

Additionally, the sources revealed that a trailer of Baaghi 4 will also be launched inside the Bigg Boss house. Contestants and viewers will get an exclusive preview on Saturday, 30, 2025, ahead of the film’s official release the very next day.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan May Confront Major Names On Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan is famous for calling out the housemates and exposing their hypocrisy in front of everyone. In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, the Bhaijan of Bollywood may call out Gaurav Khanna for his actions.

We have seen that during the Captaincy task, Gaurav used his mind games to emerge at the top, but failed in his attempt. Even things between the Anupamaa star and Kunickaa Sadanand also heat up on the show when Kunika learns that GK is against her for being the captain in the house.

Additionally, Abhishek Bajaj may get a callout from Salman for being physical against Baseer Ali during the captaincy task. Physical violence is not allowed in the house, and with Abhishek crossing some lines, he may get scolded for the same, too. Zeishan Quadri is also a likely name who gets confronted by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19’s first Weekend Ka Vaar.

For updates on Bigg Boss 19, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Episode 5: Gaurav Khanna’s Decision Leads To Farrhana’s Re-Entry In The House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News