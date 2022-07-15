Pratik Sehajpal came to the limelight after emerging as the runner-up in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 behind the winner Tejasswi Prakash. Now he is the front runner to win the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Not many know that Pratik was inclined to fitness since his school and college days. He has participated in several fitness contests as well. Now this explains why the former Bigg Boss contestant has a ripped physique. However, today we will reveal his fitness secrets that will help you to get in shape.

Pratik Sehajpal Workout Routine

Former Love School contestant is a fitness enthusiast and never misses a workout. He works out almost every day and focuses on strength training and weight lifting. He also revealed during an interview that his favourite exercises are pushups and squats. He also favours cardio (like treadmill sprints) which he claims helps him to “relax and refresh”. As reported by IWM Buzz, he emphasizes, “It’s important to take care of your heart rate.”

Pratik Sehajpal Diet plan

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant is a pure vegetarian. He has said, “I eat everything and don’t have a fixed diet as such. However, I purposely avoid dairy.” He has a habit of having 3-4 glasses of warm water in the morning after his breakfast, which normally includes, cereals and oatmeal. For lunch, He prefers grilled veggies, legumes, and green salads. In Dinner, Pratik Sehajpal skips rice and has dal-roti-sabzi instead i.e. the ideal Indian balanced diet.

“Well, I have my minerals and vitamins in the morning. I drink half a litre of water and then shower. Post that, I come to the sets and look forward to doing interesting stunts, Pratik Sehajpal said.

