WWE is leading the pro-wrestling business for decades now. With lots of money getting churned out as profits, the pro-wrestlers too are getting paid heftily for their deals. Surprisingly, despite carrying the company on his shoulders, Roman Reigns is learnt to be the second highest-paid pro-wrestler in the company, in 2022. At the top is Brock Lesnar, who is enjoying immense benefits from his contract.

Back in March, Brock Lesnar completed his two decades in the company. His craze hasn’t dimed a bit over the years. In fact, his presence at the main events has just helped in creating records in profits. So despite making limited appearances, he’s being paid the heftiest pay-cheque above all the superstars.

As per Fightful and Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar has a salary of $5 million per year. On top of that, he gets paid $500,000 for each main event appearance. On number 2 is the tribal chief, Roman Reigns. The head of the table is the biggest crowd puller in WWE apart from Brock. With his heel turn being one of the most successful in history, Roman is getting rewarded with an annual salary of above $5 million.

After Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, in third place is none other than ‘viper’ Randy Orton. The WWE veteran is still a show stealer and puts up some breathtaking matches. He currently earns a salary of more than $4 million per year. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is in fourth place. Even though he isn’t getting any big opportunities lately, he does add value to the roster. He’s estimated to earn a salary of over $3 million.

AJ Styles closes the list by getting placed at number 5. He recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE and as per it, he’s estimated to make a little over $3 million per year.

