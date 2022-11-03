Amidst brewing rivalries and friendships, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will today witness a big twist as ex-captains of the Bigg Boss house will be electing the next captain of the house. India’s favorite reality show presents an exhilarating race for captaincy based on the popular tale of ‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’. The captaincy challenge involves the four ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Singh Vig who will be eliminating a few housemates from the captaincy race.

In this game, all the competing contestants will be seen standing beside a makeshift mushroom that has their name on it.

One by one, each ex-captain will blow the trumpet and choose two contestants who they want to extricate from the captaincy race to the swimming pool. The chosen Bigg Boss 16 contestant has to jump into the pool after the ex-captain states their explanation for deeming them unfit for captaincy. The last one standing after this drill will be the new captain. It will be interesting to watch who escapes the swimming pool and brings in a new reign of captaincy.

For this task, the eligible competitors can pitch themselves to the ex-captains for a chance to stay out of the pool and win the captaincy. During the captaincy race, a huge fight erupts between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig, who share a love-hate bromance. It starts with Tina Datta (who has a soft corner for Shalin) requesting Gautam to allow her to be captain, but Gautam eliminates her from the race. This outrages Shalin who starts abusing Gautam and accuses him of being a traitor.

The drama doesn’t stop here! While preparing lunch, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen lashing out at Archana Gautam for cooking various meals in a day and not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

On the other hand, Shalin’s unrelenting pleas for chicken infuriates ‘Bigg Boss’ who reprimands Shalin and conveys that no separate chicken packets will be made available for him. It will be exciting to watch how the chicken-obsessed Shalin reacts to the master’s decision.

